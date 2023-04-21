by palermolive.it – ​​8 minutes ago

In Sicily on April 24 many offices will remain closed for disinfestation and rodent control. In fact, a sort of general sanitation is planned for Monday, which will allow hundreds of employees not to go to the workplace. Considered…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “On April 24, war against mice and cockroaches: many offices and schools closed, but except for the maxi bridge, it appeared 8 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.