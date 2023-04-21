Canoe holidays in Switzerland

How does the outdoor enthusiast select his summer holidays? What elements are essential? A beautiful landscape, maybe a little cool to forget the incredible heat of these weeks, the need to be outdoors, exercise and try a new and exciting experience…

These are precisely the characteristics of a holiday – or even just a weekend – to spend in canoea real Canadian-style canoe, to paddle on as a couple or even in a group, seated and in comfort, on calm rivers and in the middle of nature. A vehicle also suitable for outdoor enthusiasts with no specific experience, who can turn into adventurers for a few days.

Canoeing holidays in Switzerland – that’s where

However, it is very difficult, practically impossible, to try to organize such a holiday on Italian rivers. We lack the “river” outdoor culture and we also lack a network of 350 km of waterways all connected – canals, rivers, lakes and reservoirs. The ones that are there instead Swiss.

Those who want to have a similar experience can try, for example, in the westernmost area of ​​Switzerland, between Neuchatel, Friborg and the Bernese. Along the route of theAarthe river with the highest flow of water in the whole country, which flows in the placid and tranquil valley bottom among a thousand bends, suggestive corners in the greenery, lakes, islets and canals, there is the possibility of designing an ideal itinerary from two to seven days of travel.

To those who have never tried one eco-holiday with the paddle in hand, it is obviously recommended to start with a short tour to warm up the muscles, perhaps from Biel (Bienne in French) to Solothurn, 29 km in length divided into two stages. Such a distance allows you to have fun in the water, to enjoy the landscape and nature but also the villages and towns crossed by the river: a Biel for example, the impatient can extend the tour and paddle in the Bielersee, the lake about fifteen kilometers long, arriving at the island of St.Pierre, while the others “on land” can visit the Omega museum of watches.

About ten kilometers further on, a Buren and the Aareyou pass right in the center of the city between historic stone and wooden bridges and period houses, and a little further on, ad Elsewherethe obligatory stop is at the European Center for Storks, a specialized laboratory where the birds that have always periodically nested in these areas are studied and above all saved.

Final stage of the journey, the city of Solothurn, otherwise known as Solothurn in the Italian style, which is considered a real open-air museum, a manifesto of the Germanic Baroque that characterizes the entire historic centre. Only this city, still little known by the Italian tourist, is worth the calluses on the hands that come after two days of paddling.

Moreover, here we are very close to the mountains of the Jura chain and those who want to do some pedaling in these parts can definitely have fun. Those who instead want to engage in an even more exciting 3-day canoe tour, da Buren to Olten via Solothurn and Aarwangen, click here.

