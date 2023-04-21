The National Registry assures that it will provide full guarantees for the 2023 territorial elections – news

12,860 polling stations will be installed (5,609 urban and 7,251 rural), 1,270 more than in the 2019 territorial elections.

Within the framework of the second session of the Electoral Guarantees Commission, the national Civil Status Registrar, Alexander Vega Rocha, emphasized that the participation of all citizens in the 2023 territorial elections will be guaranteed, especially those who live in the rural zones.

«The territorial elections of October have full guarantees for their realization. All democratic actors are welcome in this process,” said the official.

Vega Rocha reported that for the 2023 territorial elections, 12,860 polling stations will be installed (5,609 urban and 7,251 rural), that is, 1,270 additional polling stations compared to the 2019 elections. Regarding the 2022 elections, The increase in polling stations will be 598, of which 436 correspond to urban stations and 162 to rural ones.

Likewise, four new posts will be installed in mental health institutions, with the purpose of carrying out a pilot test in the cities of Bucaramanga, Florencia, Tunja and Arauca.

Currently, the National Registry has enabled more than 340 mobile registration points (PMI), in addition to the different offices of the entity throughout the national territory, so that citizens who have changed their place of residence carry out the registration process to vote in the 2023 territorial elections. It should be noted that from July 5 to 13, registration will be enabled at polling stations nationwide. In the territorial elections on October 29, 32 governors and 418 deputies will be elected to make up the departmental assemblies; 1,102 mayors and 12,072 councilors from all the country’s municipalities, including the capital district, as well as 6,513 councilors that will make up the Local Administrative Boards (JAL).