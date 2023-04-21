Traditional Chinese medicine spread to 196 countries and regions, official says

Traditional Chinese medicine has spread to 196 countries and regions and has gained worldwide recognition for its unique strengths in disease prevention, control and rehabilitation, according to a Chinese official.

Chinese acupuncture, the Lum medicinal bath of Sowa Rigpa (Tibetan medicine) and Taijiquan (combination of martial arts, medicine, philosophy and art) have been included in UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, and Huang Di Nei Jing and Ben Cao Gang Mu, ancient Chinese classics on medicine, have also been inducted into UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register, Wei Chunyu, an official with the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said Thursday at a conference press.

Every year, a large number of international students come to China to study TCM, while TCM products and services are in high demand at the annual China International Fair for Trade in Services, according to Wei.

China has made plans to better introduce traditional Chinese medicine to the world, promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, and help build a global community of health for all, according to the source.