Kyiv (Agence France-Presse) – Ukraine’s military said on Sunday it had been hit by Russian missiles on a “massive scale” across the country, including in the capital Kyiv.

Agence France-Presse reported that the Ukrainian Air Force posted on social media: “On December 29, a large-scale missile attack occurred… The enemy is attacking Ukraine from all directions using air-launched and ship-launched cruise missiles from strategic military aircraft and warships.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Russian forces fired more than 120 missiles.

This morning, explosions occurred in several cities in Ukraine. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned on the communication software Telegram that there may be a power outage and urged residents to store water for backup.

Kyiv military authorities said two private homes in the east of the capital were hit by falling missile fragments, and a business and an amusement park in the southwest of the city were also damaged.

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, the second largest city in the east, said there had been “a series of explosions” there.

The mayor of the western city of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, also said that explosions had been reported locally. Lviv governor Maxim Kozytski said the air defense system was working and urged people to stay in shelters.

