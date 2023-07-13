Mara Máquina Criminal Structure Dismantled in Operation: 45 Arrest Warrants Issued

Title: Authorities Dismantle Mara Máquina Criminal Structure, 45 Arrest Warrants Issued

Subtitle: Mara Máquina targeted individuals withdrawing money from ATMs, resulting in $32,201 total stolen

Date: July 13, 2023

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) announced a major breakthrough in the fight against organized crime as they successfully dismantled the Mara Máquina criminal structure. In an operation carried out at dawn on Thursday, July 13, authorities issued 45 arrest warrants, marking a significant blow to this notorious gang.

The Mara Máquina gang members were involved in a string of assaults targeting individuals who had just withdrawn money from ATM machines. The FGR revealed that a total of $32,201.00 was stolen during these incidents, which occurred between 2019 and 2020.

“These subjects arrived at bank agencies located in different parts of the country, identified the victims, then followed them in vehicles to their homes to assault them,” explained the FGR.

Tragically, two victims who resisted the gang’s assaults lost their lives. The FGR stated that the captured suspects would be prosecuted for Aggravated Homicide, Aggravated Robbery, and participation in an Illicit Group.

A tweet shared by The Page Newspaper (@LaPagina) confirmed the successful operation conducted by the FGR and the National Civil Police of El Salvador (@PNCSV). The joint effort resulted in the issuance of 45 arrest warrants against members of the Mara Máquina gang.

The authorities have been working tirelessly to combat the rise in criminal activities, particularly those orchestrated by powerful criminal organizations like Mara Máquina. This dismantling of their structure is a significant victory for law enforcement and sends a strong message that such actions will not be tolerated.

With the apprehension of these individuals, authorities hope to bring justice to the victims and restore a sense of security within the affected communities. The investigation into the Mara Máquina gang is ongoing, and further arrests may be expected as law enforcement continues to gather evidence.

Crimes targeting individuals who have just made ATM withdrawals have increasingly become a cause for concern. This successful operation against Mara Máquina serves as a warning to other criminal organizations that their activities will not go unnoticed, and efforts to dismantle them will persist.

The commitment of the FGR and the PNCSV to combatting organized crime and protecting citizens is commendable. Through relentless efforts and coordination, they bring hope for a safer future for the people of El Salvador.

