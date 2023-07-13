FDA Approves First Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill in the US

US Authorities Approve First Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill

In a groundbreaking move, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light for Perrigo’s over-the-counter birth control pill, Opill, to be sold freely in the United States. This landmark decision will allow women and girls across the country to purchase birth control pills without the need for a prescription, making it as accessible as purchasing over-the-counter medications like aspirin.

The approval marks a significant step forward in expanding access to contraception, addressing the concern that approximately 45% of the 6 million pregnancies in the US each year are unintended. Medical societies and women’s health groups have been advocating for broader access, emphasizing the challenges faced by adolescent girls, ethnic minority women, and individuals with low incomes in obtaining and picking up prescription contraceptives. Obstacles such as the cost of doctor’s visits, time off work, and finding childcare often hinder their access to contraception.

President of Ibis Reproductive Health, Kelly Blanchard, hailed the FDA’s decision, describing it as a “transformation in access to contraceptive care” that could help individuals overcome existing barriers. This move is expected to particularly benefit those who face difficulties in obtaining prescriptions due to financial constraints or logistical hurdles.

Perrigo, an Ireland-based company, has not announced the price of Opill yet. However, over-the-counter drugs typically come at a lower cost compared to prescription medication, yet they are not covered by insurance. The company plans to start shipping the pills to pharmacies early next year and there will be no age restrictions on sales, ensuring that women and girls of all ages can benefit from this accessible contraceptive option.

The FDA’s approval comes after Perrigo submitted extensive research to demonstrate that women can understand and follow the instructions for using the pill. Despite some concerns raised by FDA scientists about the company’s results, particularly about women with certain underlying medical conditions, the agency decided to grant approval. Opill belongs to an older class of birth control pills known as mini-pills, which only contain a single synthetic hormone and generally have fewer side effects compared to combined hormone pills.

Advocates for women’s health are optimistic that this decision will pave the way for more over-the-counter birth control options and, potentially, lead to the approval of over-the-counter abortion pills in the future. This could mark another significant milestone in improving access to reproductive healthcare in the US.

The fight for access to mifepristone, the abortion pill, continues in the US. Following the Supreme Court’s decision on this matter, the question arises: what comes next in the ongoing battle for reproductive rights? Advocates hope that the success of Opill will stimulate further progress in ensuring accessible and affordable reproductive healthcare for all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

