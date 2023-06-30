Huilense tourism to register its operation

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, reiterated the call for tourist service providers to carry out the National Tourism Registry, until June 30. It was also highlighted that due to the PND, tourism service providers in PDET municipalities and/or with fewer than 200,000 inhabitants are exempt from parafiscal contributions.

Diary of Huila, economy

By: Gloria Camargo

Until today, June 30, the tourist service providers that carry out their operations in the department of Huila will have a term to carry out the renewal or activation of the National Tourism Registry.

The Vice Minister of Tourism, Arturo Bravo, has highlighted this measure as one of the best news for the tourism sector at the present time.

Well, he pointed out that “thanks to the National Development Plan, tourism service providers in PDET (Development Programs with a Territorial Focus) municipalities and/or those with fewer than 200,000 inhabitants will be exempt from making these contributions.”

The official explained that if a person has an establishment, productive project or tourist service in operation in PDET municipalities or with less than 200,000 inhabitants, thanks to the National Development Plan 2022-2026 ‘Colombia, power of life’, the service providers Tourist hotels located in those territories were exempt from parafiscal contributions until December 31, 2024.

This exemption represents a significant incentive for tourism service providers in Huila, since it provides them with financial relief and allows them to use those resources to strengthen and improve their businesses.

In addition, it promotes tourism development in municipalities that have historically faced challenges in terms of investment and economic growth.

Likewise, the providers of tourist services in the department of Huila that access this process, may be part of other benefits such as the application of projects before the National Tourism Fund and credit lines specialized in tourism.

Mandatory compliance

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism has emphasized the importance of the National Tourism Registry for all tourism service providers. This registry is mandatory and is necessary for the operation of said providers, who must also update it annually.

In the event that tourism service providers are in the initial stage of their formalization, the Ministry recommends that they approach the chambers of commerce to request the corresponding advice.

The National Tourism Registry is a mechanism for identifying and regulating tourism service providers. In addition, it is a fundamental information system for the tourism sector, since it contributes to the establishment of policies, plans and programs in the tourism field.

It is important to note that establishments that do not comply with the registration process could be subject to administrative investigations and sanctions.

In accordance with the Ministry, the respective process will be initiated, ex officio or as a result of a claim, against the tourist service providers that incur in the infractions established in article 71 of Law 300 of 1996.

In addition, it has been established that the provision of tourist services without being registered in the National Tourism Registry can lead to the closure of the establishment. This measure will be executed by the district or municipal mayor, who will act ex officio or in response to a request submitted by any person.

to whom it applies

In the first place, there are lodging establishments, such as hotels, vacation centers, camps, and tourist homes. However, establishments that provide accommodation services by the hour are excluded. This measure seeks to guarantee a safe and reliable lodging offer for tourists.

Travel and tourism agencies are also required to register, including wholesale agencies and operating agencies. These organizations are responsible for the planning and organization of trips, and their registration is essential to ensure the quality of tourist services.

Tourist representation offices, in charge of promoting destinations and attracting tourists, must also comply with the registry. This allows control and monitoring of promotional activities and guarantees adequate representation of tourist destinations.

Tour guides, professionals who accompany and provide information to tourists during their visit, must also be registered. This guarantees that the guides meet the training and knowledge requirements necessary to offer a quality service.

Likewise, professional operators of congresses, fairs and conventions, who are in charge of the organization and logistics of these events, must register. This ensures that they have the necessary experience and capacity to carry out these meetings successfully.

The registration also applies to vehicle rental companies for national and international tourism, which includes companies that provide car rental services to tourists. This helps regulate and monitor the quality of the vehicles and services offered.

Tourist free zones are also subject to registration, including operators, developers and industrial users who operate in these zones. This allows proper control and monitoring of business activities in these areas.

Companies that promote and market timeshare and timeshare projects must also register. These organizations offer shared accommodation tourist services and it is important to guarantee their legality and transparency.

For gastronomy establishments and bars, the registration applies to those whose net operating income is greater than 500 current monthly legal minimum wages and that are located in a tourist place designated by Resolutions 347 and 348 of 2007. This helps to ensure the quality and compliance with the norms in the gastronomic offer.

Businesses that collect savings for travel and prepaid tourism services must also register.

digital platforms

The National Tourism Registry also extends to the accommodations offered through digital platforms in Neiva, where it is estimated that there are more than 200 stays available on Airbnb.

The modification of the horizontal property regime, contemplated in Law 675 of 2002, is a proposal that is currently being debated in Congress. The main objective of this modification is to adequately regulate the use of residential housing for tourism purposes, without penalizing those who make use of digital platforms.

The representative Olga Lucía Velásquez, rapporteur for the proposal, emphasizes that she is not opposed to the generation of an economy around these activities, but considers that there must be adequate regulation. If a tourist activity is being carried out, it is necessary to comply with the provisions of Law 20-68, which governs the tourism sector in the country.

Juan Camilo Vargas, executive director of the Colombian Association of Tourist Service Providers through Digital Platforms (Asohost), points out, on the other hand, that there is a misconception about the belief that the development of tourist housing through digital platforms It is prohibited or not regulated in Colombia.

Vargas affirms that this activity is regulated, but it is necessary to comply with the corresponding requirements and regulations.

