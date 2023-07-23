Marcel Zabicer in Borussia | Sport

Zabicer is changing clubs even though he had a contract with the Bavarians for two more years.

Marcel Zabicer is moving from Bayern to Borussia Dortmund!

The midfielder who arrived in Munich two years ago from RB Leipzig was not in Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the upcoming competitive season. In the end, the Austrian representative decided to accept the offer from Dortmund and continue his career as a “millionaire”!

Although he had a contract with the German champion for another two years, Sabicer will move to Westphalia, at a price of 16 million euros, not including bonuses.

In his first season in the shirt of the Bavarian club, Zabicer played 27 matches. He started the second, making 15 appearances, after which he was sent on loan to Manchester United, where he finished the season.

His career so far has certainly been marked by performances in the RB Leipzig jersey. For this club, he played 299 matches in a period of six years (from June 2015 to August 2021) and during that time scored 52 goals, with 42 assists.

As a youth player, he played for several Austrian clubs – Vilah, GAK, Viner Neustadt, Austria Wien, Admira Vaker – and it was in the last of the listed clubs that he played his first senior minutes.

In his native country, he still wore the Vienna Rapid jersey.

When it comes to the national team, he made 71 appearances, scoring 14 goals.

