They risk drowning in the Po, saved by a passerby – News

News

by admin
To cool off, they decided to bathe in the waters of the river Po, but risked drowning if it hadn’t been for the intervention of a passer-by.


Two girls of Pakistani origin, aged 19 and 20, and a 13-year-old compatriot of theirs, residing in Carignano, in the Turin area, are the protagonists of what could have become a tragedy. Yesterday evening, just before 21, the three jumped into the river for a swim. Girls wearing religious clothes.


But almost immediately the young people found themselves in difficulty, due to the currents that drove them away from the shore.


A 61-year-old man residing in Turin witnessed the scene, immediately understood that the situation was critical and intervened, managing to pull the two girls out of the water, while the 13-year-old managed to get back to shore alone.


The carabinieri intervened on the spot. All the people involved were accompanied to the Molinette hospital, where the 19-year-old is hospitalized with a reserved prognosis, but not in danger of life.

