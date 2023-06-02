The triple disc of Marco Mengoni – Matter (Prism) with Matter (Earth) and (Leather) which conquers the first position of the best sellers of Amazon. It will be really tough to oust first place this time, we’ll see if anyone can do it in the next month. Anyway visiting this page you can buy it for the modest sum of 18.81 euros (full price) which these days is really a big price for a triple disc. This is probably the main reason for the first position. The other could be the interesting realization of the case called “plastic free green box” environmental initiative that certainly should be mentioned and appreciated. Basically the whole box, probably excluding the discs, is plastic-free.

It is described as: MATERIA (Prisma) is the latest, exciting chapter of the multi-platinum trilogy “MATERIA” by Marco Mengoni, fresh winner of the Sanremo Festival with the song Due Vite, out on Friday 26 May for Epic Records / Sony Music Italy . Like man, the prism has the ability to absorb experiences, filter them to analyze them and then return them broken down into a myriad of colors, and so is this album which, at the end of everything, gives us back all the facets of Marco’s music while always maintaining at the center is his always recognizable and unique artistic identity.

A truly immense tracklist like the talent that Marco Mengoni has always carried with him. So here is the complete list:

Two lives – 3:45 (Marco Mengoni, Davide Petrella, d.whale, EDD) Pride flowers (feat. Ernia) – 3:16 (Marco Mengoni, R. Esposito, EDD (ITA), Marz & Zef) Crazy music (with Elodie) – 3:14 (Zef, d.whale, Davide Petrella, Paolo Antonacci, EDD) Incense – 3:17 (DARRN, Extreme, Fugazza, Leonardo Zaccaria, Pierfrancesco Pasini, Vincenzo Colella, d.whale, EDD) Another story – 3:21 (Davide Petrella, Federico Bertollini, Francesco “Katoo” Catitti, EDD) Note 5: I’m not this – 2:23 (Daniele Magro, EDD, Eshla, Fugazza) In time – 2:41 (Marco Mengoni, Fabio Ilacqua, Crookers, FLIM) The damned of the earth – 3:13 (Marco Mengoni, Fabio Ilacqua, Crookers, FLIM) We leave behind (feat. Jeson) – 3:46 (Marco Mengoni, Roy Azelo, Clap! Clap!, Daniele Fossatelli, Massimo Colagiovanni, EDD, MDM) Two clouds – 3:00 (Calcutta, Marco Venturini, EDD, & Federico Nardelli)

Streaming edition bonus track

Let it be (feat. The Kingdom Choir) – 3:49 (John Lennon, Paul McCartney, E.D.D.)

Disco 2 – Material (Leather)

No Stress – 2:52 (Marco Mengoni, Davide Petrella, Stefano Tognini) In the city – 3:39 (Marco Mengoni, Alessandro De Blasio, Leonardo Zaccaria, Simone Benussi, Vincenzo Colella) Through you (feat. LRDL) – 3:11 (Marco Mengoni, Dario Mangiaracina, Simone Privitera, Veronica Lucchesi) All my memories – 3:24 (Marco Mengoni, Alessandro La Cava, Dario Faini, Roberto Casalino) Ask me how I am (feat. Bresh) – 3:25 (Marco Mengoni, Andrea Emanuele Brasi, Piero Romitelli, Tony Maiello) Better than me – 3:35 (Marco Mengoni, Raffaele Esposito) Where are you from – 4:28 (Marco Mengoni, Fabio Ilacqua) Neruda – 3:11 (Marco Mengoni, Edwyn Roberts, Giordano Colombo, Giovanni Pallotti, Simone Privitera, Viviana Colombo) Talk to me above – 2:55 (Marco Mengoni, Andrea Ferrara, Matteo Novi, Giovanni Cerrati, Vincenzo Colella, Tanguy Haesevoets, Vincent Van den Damme) Note 3. 03-16-2022 – 1:38 (Marco Mengoni, Tanguy Haesevoets, Vincent van den Damme) Breathe – 2:43 (Marco Mengoni, Fabio Ilacqua, Tanguy Haesevoets, Vincent Van den Damme) Note 4. 06-27-2022 – 1:14 (Marco Mengoni, Marco Spaggiari, Giovanni Pallotti, Rocco Giovannoni) Once again (with Samuele Bersani) – 3:51 (Marco Mengoni, Fabio Ilacqua) Dear far away love – 4:27 (Sergio Endrigo, Riccardo Sinigallia) Ask me how I am – 3:10 (Marco Mengoni, Pietro Romitelli, Tony Maiello)

Disco 3 – Matter (Earth)