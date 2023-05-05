Margelletti on drones and the Kremlin: “It could plausibly serve to eliminate Putin”

Professor, what do you think of Kiev’s drones launched on the Kremlin? Did anyone want to kill Putin?

«If the attack is true, it is plausible that the objective was precisely to physically eliminate Putin. Militarily it is called “beheading operation”. And given that a year ago, at the beginning of the conflict, it was Putin who was the first to try to eliminate Zelensky and all of his staff, it is hard to see why the Ukrainians can’t try in turn. Before all this, however, we need to understand if it was an authentic attack or if, on the contrary, it is not fake news artfully spread by the Russians. There are a sea of ​​variables and it is too early to understand how it really went».

Now the Russians says «we will answer». Couldn’t they say more? What should we expect?

«When the clash is on the ground of both, anything can happen and the escalation will be constant. On the contrary, it has been constant from the beginning of everything».

In your opinion, how will the celebration of May 9 in Moscow differ, with the famous parade in Red Square, compared to last year?

«She will not be able not to hold on, but she will be less and less bold».

Someone says that Xi Jiping is really getting tired of Putin’s war, what do you think?

“Chinese interest is always the same: to emerge as a dominant power even against the backdrop of this conflict and embarrass the Americans.”

And what is your opinion on the fact that for the first time China and India have spoken of Russian “aggression” against Ukraine?

«I find it entirely plausible that the Chinese do not want to be pulled by the jacket by the Russians in a conflict that is not theirs. And even the use of this word aims to underline China‘s willingness to stay away from the clash”.