“It’s for my brother Marcello” – Corriere TV

«I have to make some dedications. The first to the team, to the players who deserved this happiness here, then to all the public, to all of Naples, is for you!». She has it said Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti after the victory of the scudetto also addressing a thought «to my daughter Matilde, to all the family and friends and to my brother Marcello», concluded the Tuscan coach with a touch of emotion. In fact, Marcello Spalletti died in May 2019. (Dazn)