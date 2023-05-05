Home » “It’s for my brother Marcello” – Corriere TV
Sports

“It’s for my brother Marcello” – Corriere TV

by admin
“It’s for my brother Marcello” – Corriere TV

«I have to make some dedications. The first to the team, to the players who deserved this happiness here, then to all the public, to all of Naples, is for you!». She has it said Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti after the victory of the scudetto also addressing a thought «to my daughter Matilde, to all the family and friends and to my brother Marcello», concluded the Tuscan coach with a touch of emotion. In fact, Marcello Spalletti died in May 2019. (Dazn)

May 5, 2023 – Updated May 5, 2023, 01:25 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Inter-Napoli, Spalletti: from Icardi to Lautaro, Luciano finds San Siro again

You may also like

DFB Cup: Freiburg fans throw a coin at...

The 8th Provincial Sports Meeting for the Elderly...

Inter: Firmino scoreless but Retegui, Milan: “23 million”...

NBA professional Isaiah Hartenstein: The German “power cable”...

DFB Cup and Bundesliga: RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo...

Volunteers by the pool: show youthful demeanor with...

Spalletti joy and tears: “Naples is for you”.

FC Bayern: Rummenigge complains that Beckenbauer’s appreciation is...

Naples champion of Italy, the “good day” that...

Title hunt: Bob world champion Lochner continues –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy