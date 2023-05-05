Home » Millonarios drew 1-1 with Envigado by League in El Campín
News

Millonarios drew 1-1 with Envigado by League in El Campín

by admin
Millonarios drew 1-1 with Envigado by League in El Campín

Millonarios tied 1-1 with Envigado for date 14 of the Betplay League.

An unknown Millos was seen on the afternoon of this Thursday, because he failed to connect the good game that characterizes him, a team party without ideas let three points escape.

For its part, the Envigado raised an intelligent game looking for a personalized brand and preventing the drivers of the light blue team from taking clear balls to both Quiñones, Guerra and Torres.

The savior of the match was Fernando Uribe, who in a last play put the ball into the net for equality.

Juan Pereira, was the man who served as part of the blue team, he made excellent closings and anticipations, important work in counterattacks.

The goal that opened the scoring came through the tip of the orange team Luis Díaz, who did not forgive in front of Álvaro Montero, who assisted him was Gendry Cuervo.

The first half, he leaned towards the blues, where through the good treatment of the ball, they tried to connect with today’s leading man Fernando Uribe.

The team from Envigado, through their two wingers Jesús Vargas and Rubio España, tried to look for the wingers Asprilla and Alba from behind in the creation of an incisive game.

With an alternative roster, the ‘ambassadors’ sought to position themselves as leaders of the Colombian league, but they will have to settle for second place.

For their part, those led by Alberto Suárez, are in 12th place with 20 points and continue trying to get to eight.

See also  Ferries, Moby and Tirrenia open reservations for 2022

Millos’ next game is against Independiente Santa Fe, on Sunday, May 7 at El Campín at home.

You may also like

Maduro delivers trucks to distribute gasoline recovered from...

The Attorney General’s Office asked the JEP to...

Maturity 2023, made available (MAD) to replace any...

When the tiger suddenly sat down in the...

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

‘New avenues of relations open’: Pakistan, Russia foreign...

Council of State annulled the election of Roy...

Napoli Scudetto: one of the wounded shot dead...

Gerard Pique enjoys spending time with his children...

Greeicy will present one of the awards in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy