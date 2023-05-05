Millonarios drew 1-1 with Envigado by League in El Campín

Millonarios tied 1-1 with Envigado for date 14 of the Betplay League.

An unknown Millos was seen on the afternoon of this Thursday, because he failed to connect the good game that characterizes him, a team party without ideas let three points escape.

For its part, the Envigado raised an intelligent game looking for a personalized brand and preventing the drivers of the light blue team from taking clear balls to both Quiñones, Guerra and Torres.

The savior of the match was Fernando Uribe, who in a last play put the ball into the net for equality.

Juan Pereira, was the man who served as part of the blue team, he made excellent closings and anticipations, important work in counterattacks.

The goal that opened the scoring came through the tip of the orange team Luis Díaz, who did not forgive in front of Álvaro Montero, who assisted him was Gendry Cuervo.

The first half, he leaned towards the blues, where through the good treatment of the ball, they tried to connect with today’s leading man Fernando Uribe.

The team from Envigado, through their two wingers Jesús Vargas and Rubio España, tried to look for the wingers Asprilla and Alba from behind in the creation of an incisive game.

With an alternative roster, the ‘ambassadors’ sought to position themselves as leaders of the Colombian league, but they will have to settle for second place.

For their part, those led by Alberto Suárez, are in 12th place with 20 points and continue trying to get to eight.

Millos’ next game is against Independiente Santa Fe, on Sunday, May 7 at El Campín at home.