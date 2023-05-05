When the tiger suddenly sat down in the grass to give way to the elephants, the IFS officer tweeted the incredible video

You used to say that there are cruel beasts

I have seen man swallowing man

When the lion suddenly sat down in the grass to give way to the elephants

IFS Officer Sasantha Nanda’s incredible video on Twitter

Hyderabad : 04/May

(Sahrnews.com/Social Media Desk)

The tiger is called the king of the jungle. It is said that the coin of his rule runs in the jungle and no animal dares to look ahead or behind him. But experts say that tigers sometimes tease elephants or attack them. If they don’t attack, maybe the lions will understand the madness of the elephants and their strength!

Indian Forest Service IFS#Mr. Susantha Nanda officiating Susanta [email protected] Often on his Twitter handle, he tweets the most beautiful and charming videos about wild animals, in which there is a hidden message for humans.

IFS official Mr. Susantha Nanda with thanks to Vijaya Simha One minute 29 seconds Tweeted an amazing video containing it, which is being called unbelievable. Along with the video, the IFS official wrote in his instructive caption:

“Animals communicate through communication in this way.

On smelling the lion on the way, the elephant raised its voice and the king of the forest

Gave way for the herd of elephants to pass.”

In this beautiful and heartwarming video it can be seen that a tiger is walking in the grass on the right side of the trail when suddenly an elephant appears from the right side of the path and crosses the path. As soon as the elephant is seen Before the end of the path, the tiger immediately sits down in the grass.

Note: If you are having any problem watching a video, please page Refresh do it “

This is how animals communicate & maintain harmony…

Elephant trumpets on smelling the tiger. The king gives way to the titan herd

Courtesy: Vijetha Simha pic.twitter.com/PvOcKLbIud — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 30, 2023

After this, another elephant comes out behind this elephant, then at the same time, another powerful elephant also reaches the trail after these two elephants. Meanwhile, the simple lion sits in the quiet grass and watches the elephants pass by. .

When the lion is sure that the three elephants have crossed the road and entered the forest, he gets up and starts walking towards the same path and starts walking on the grassy middle part of the trail. On reaching, he tries to ascertain whether the three elephants have gone or not.

At the same time, he keeps looking at the path from which three elephants left and went to the other side. Perhaps the lion knew that another elephant was coming from this path. Then he keeps his eyes fixed on the path, the lion’s guess is proved correct when another roaring mighty elephant comes running from the same path from which these three elephants came out.

It can be seen in the video that both the elephant and the lion get scared on this occasion, the lion runs and then goes to the same place and enters the grass plants, where he was sitting outside before. Looking at the side, he runs away into the forest.

This video tweeted by IFS official Mr. Sasantha Nanda so far One lakh 75 thousand Social media users have seen this video, while this video has been liked by three and a half thousand people. Many interesting comments have also been made on the tweet of this video. However, they did not clarify where this video is from?

The post When the tiger suddenly sat down in the grass to give way to the elephants, an IFS officer tweeted an incredible video appeared first on Saher News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

