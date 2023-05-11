Margo Robi in a bikini | Fun

Margo Robi, a woman who was once declared the most beautiful woman in the world, wowed with a daring edition at the fashion show of a well-known brand.

The practice of the fashion house “Versace” on the week of the Oscars has now been repeated by the French “Chanel” and headed to Los Angeles to present the new cruise collection to the public. As always, many famous ladies did not want to miss the Hollywood show, but among the most notable guests was the beautiful Margot Robbie – the woman who three times declared the most handsome in the world.

Although this year the most famous plus-size model Ashley Graham took the flattering title, which caused conflicting comments on social networks, many point out that Margo is still considered the most beautiful and handsome. She will never have competition, even if that’s what social network users and the actress’ fans say. For this occasion, she wore a seductive edition inspired by the style of the seventies.

She got dressed swimsuit top and transparent vest which she paired with trendy light denim bell bottoms. Light makeup and wavy hair fit perfectly into the fashion combination, fashion experts point out. “There is no more beautiful woman”, “So natural and normal”, “Margo is an actress without competition”, “She is beautiful”are just some of the comments circulating…

“I like food, wine and a good time with friends. I also don’t like the feeling of knowing I don’t look my best. Good nutrition and training must come first in my life to make me feel good,” the actress once said, adding that she loves to play tennis, run and go dancing.

Let’s remind you that Margo, in addition to the title of the most beautiful woman in the world, also holds the title the highest paid Hollywood stars. It all happened when information surfaced about the fee she received for the movie “Barbie”, which was based on the doll of the same name. She got a whopping US$12.5 million!

See how Margo looked:

