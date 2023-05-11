Max Kruse’s career plans: “Preference is on Germany”

Former international Max Kruse wants to continue his career and is flirting with a new club in the Bundesliga. He also follows up against his former club VfL Wolfsburg.

“In my opinion, my time as a footballer is not over yet,” the 35-year-old told the weekly newspaper The time: “The preference is Germany. And the first division would be a highlight, I want to go back there.”

Kruse has been unemployed since leaving VfL Wolfsburg in autumn 2022. For a new club, he is ready to limit his activities on social media channels.

“Things like YouTube are fun for me, but they’re not vital for me either. I could also say we’ll stop that,” said Kruse, who says he keeps himself fit with daily training. “I want to get to the level of fitness that every professional soccer player is at in preparation for the season.”

In Wolfsburg, Kruse did not get along with coach Niko Kovac. The former Bayern coach had removed the striker from the squad because he would give the team “no impetus” and “no constructive cooperation”.

“It was the first time in the 15 years of my professional career that that was said about me,” Kruse explained, adding: “I always gave my maximum everywhere. Of course, it didn’t go so well under Niko Kovac, for the whole The team didn’t in the early days, and it was probably easiest to make myself the scapegoat.”

Kovac asked him what could change the situation. “Just trust, that’s all I want. But then I didn’t feel that trust at all, not from day one,” Kruse replied.