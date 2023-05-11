Massacre of Foggia, the mother: ‘Gessica harassed by her father’ – Puglia

“My husband is a monster. Up until two years ago he sexually harassed our daughter. It happened several times…My daughter didn’t want to talk to him anymore and that’s why he not only ruined his life but also killed”. She told News 24 Albania TV Tefta Malaj, the woman stabbed by her husband Taulant Malaj who killed her 16-year-old daughter Gessica and Massimo De Santis in Torremaggiore. “Jessica – says the woman from the hospital bed – hasn’t communicated with her father for two years and if she hasn’t reported him, it’s just so she doesn’t have a bad name: you know how she is”.

“My husband had it all planned out, we were all asleep at that hour. He wasn’t working that night, he was resting at home. I didn’t hear him go out, then I saw him come back. He took the boy with the knife and wanted to kill him. I jumped in to save the baby. The little one slept in the cot attached to the double bed. Then he gave me so many knife blows, I don’t remember how many. He made videos of him kicking and stabbing with the knife. My daughter was sleeping, she heard the noises and she got up. He never wanted her for our daughter”. This is the desperate story told on the TV News 24 Albania by Tefta Malaj, the woman stabbed by her husband Taulant accused of killing her daughter Gessica and the alleged lover in Torremaggiore (Foggia). wife, Massimo De Santis.

Tefta, the 39-year-old who survived last Sunday’s assault by her husband, Talaunt Malaj, has embraced her five-year-old son again. Today in the early afternoon, the 5-year-old who survived the Torremaggiore massacre was accompanied by his uncles, to whom he was temporarily entrusted, to the hospital in Foggia where his mother is hospitalized. And she, selling it, burst into tears.

According to reports from Taulant’s lawyers, the images taken by the cameras inside the house show that the little boy was on the sofa and witnessed the murder of his older sister and the wounding of his mother.

In fact, it emerged that cameras were installed in the family’s apartment which filmed the crime. The video, together with two other films concerning other moments before and after the double homicide, were brought today to the hearing to validate the detention by the holder of the investigation, the deputy prosecutor Sabrina Cicala, assisted by her colleague Antonio Laronga. According to the lawyers Michele Maiellaro and Giacomo Lattanzio, from the video filed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, recorded with video surveillance cameras that would have recorded the moments in which the man attacked his wife and daughter, it would emerge as The fact that the man did not want to harm his five-year-old son

At the end of the hearing to validate the detention of Taulant Malaj, Maiellaro and Lattanzio tell Ansa: “We can categorically deny that there was violent attention towards the child who was absolutely not touched and he did not seek to do nothing against him. He wasn’t hiding, he saw the scene, but he didn’t come close, he did absolutely nothing towards the child“.

“He confirmed the statements made to the prosecutors” on Sunday afternoon, to whom he had confessed to the double murder, and then he was unable to continue the interrogation because “he froze in a state of shock. This morning he wanted to make other statements but he had a psychological breakdown and cried in despair. He was in despair for his daughter”. The lawyers Maiellaro and Lattanzio report. “He couldn’t handle questions because he was very, very tried” – “He is gradually becoming aware of the drama and the tragedy that has occurred. When they asked to be questioned, he underlined that he confirmed the statements made to the prosecutor. Then when he began to express his pain stuck in a state of shock and couldn’t go on.”

“Seeing the images recorded by the internal cameras of the apartment where he lived with his family, Taulant collapsed,” explained one of the two defense lawyers, the lawyer Michele Maiellaro. The second of the three videos relates to the closure of the Jolly bar, in which we see the other victim, 51-year-old Massimo De Santis, while he closes the place and leaves. The third video concerns the recording of the call with the request for help made by Tefta to 118. Regarding the validation of the detention, the Malaj lawyers are waiting for the notification of the provision.