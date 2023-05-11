health emergency in 20 regions

Afp

The government of Peru has ordered extraordinary measures to deal with the unprecedented increase in cases of dengue, a disease to which at least 70 deaths have been attributed since the beginning of 2023. The Ministry of Health has declared a health emergency for 120 days in 20 regions of the country, inviting the population to carry out diagnostic tests and local administrators to implement adequate prevention measures. Since the beginning of the year, over 69,000 infections have been recorded, especially in Piura, Ucayali, Loreto and Ica.