Maria Grazia Cucinotta, “you leave an infinite void”: grave mourning

A grave mourning for Maria Grazia Cucinotta: her friend, Sabrina Giambartolomei producer and event organizer, died at the age of only 50 due to a sudden illness. It happened yesterday, Saturday 29 July, at the Sant’Andrea hospital in Rome, where she was hospitalized. Her funeral will be held tomorrow, Monday 31 July, at 4.30 pm at the Cathedral of Nepi.

The actress wanted to remember her “best friend” by posting a photo on her Instagram profile accompanied by a particularly touching caption. “I waited for you to wake up and it all started again between your laughter and hugs where you became a child again and I I was holding you tight”, wrote Cucinotta accompanying the photo published on her Instagram profile. Photo in which the two embrace each other with affection.

“Instead, you continued your out-of-this-world journey where you leave everyone with a infinite emptiness Sabrina my love best friend. I love you forever,” Cucinotta later commented. Numerous condolence messages from fans and well-known faces. “An embrace full of sincere affection and human understanding,” wrote Sandra Milo. While Sabrina’s uncle commented: “I’ve been looking at this post since last night and I couldn’t muster the courage to write something. I just want to thank you for giving us this beautiful photo of my dear niece and especially for her beautiful words, I know she was very close to you too.”