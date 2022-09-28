She was a nurse. She and a mom. And she had probably never hugged a rifle before this year. But when the Russian invasion began, she took courage and went to fight for her country, until the end. Marianna Triasko, a Ukrainian resident in Veneto for 14 years, died in combat at the age of 37. She had returned to her country of Ukraine a month after the conflict began, enlisting in the army as a volunteer nurse.

(ansa)

Originally from Ivano-Frankivsk, she lived in Villorba, in the Treviso area, and was married to an Italian. She had two children aged 10 and 14. She had told her family that she had left for her country as a Red Cross volunteer and the last exchange of messages with her sister took place two days before her death. According to reports, she Marianna was injured on 23 her in Zaporizhzhia, or nearby, where she was serving at a local civilian hospital or a field hospital. She was most likely a member of the A7166 unit of the Ukrainian Army’s Territorial Defense. Seriously injured in the field due to mortar fire, for about two days the doctors tried to do everything possible to save her life, but the woman did not make it.

“He wanted to be useful to our military and to Ukraine,” said a friend of hers, revealing that Marianna, after seeing on television that there was a shortage of medical personnel in Ukraine, had no hesitation in leaving everything and leaving. “I remember our first meeting, she talked a lot and smiled all the time, as if she wasn’t afraid. Her brothers were proud of her. She was always worried about their well-being, she knew how to encourage people. ‘

Many in her village – which is located in the Ivano-Frankivsk region – continue to keep fond memories of her. “Marianna grew up here, she went to school, then she worked in a local hospital, she was a doctor-specifies her an acquaintance of her at the Ukrainian website news.obozrevatel.com -. About 14 years ago she went to live and work in Italy. The two sisters and her mother live there, while her brother in Germany ». According to Ukrainian media reports, the young woman’s body will soon be delivered and buried in her homeland.