marijan budimir is the new coach of the wide hill | Sport

Marijan Budimir is the new strategist of Širokobrijejan.

Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel Konjhodžić

Široki Brijeg presented a new coach this Monday – the successor to Ivica Barbarić will be Marijan Budimir (42)!

The strategist who sensationally led the juniors of Hajduk to the finals of the Youth Champions League in the season that just ended was presented today at Pecara, and the work in Široki Brijeg will represent his first independent senior coaching job in his career.

Budimir, born in Split, grew up as a player in Hajduk, from which he left for Udinese. He didn’t get a chance to prove himself at the Italian club, after which he defended the colors of Publikum, Vetra, Inter from Zaprešić, Orkan Dugi Rat and Mladost Polozac before hanging up his football boots in 2014.



He started his coaching career at the youth school of RNK Split, after which he arrived at Hajduk again, first as a coach of junior selections, and then as an assistant to Siniša Oreščanin, Zoran Vulić and Željko Kopić in the first team.

Then he sat down again on the bench of the junior selection, with which, as we have already said, he reached the final of the Champions League this year, but the Dutch AZ Alkmar was an insurmountable obstacle on the way to the trophy.

