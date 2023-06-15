Marko Feher, fashion show in Banja Luka | Magazine

Marko Feher’s fashion show opened the first “Creative & Fashion Industry”, a fashion event that took place for the first time in Banja Luka, more precisely in Bansko dvor.

Source: Borislav Brezo/Banski dvor

Before Feher’s revue, part of the final speech from the film was heard from the speakers “The Great Dictator” spoken by Charlie Chaplin, speaking about freedom, respect, empathy and love.

And that is exactly the essence of the story behind the models shown – freedom of expression, respect for nature, compassion for people and love for life.

Watch the beginning:

The models shown are characterized by strict forms, a perfect cut, and among them there were stage pieces in which Feher had already dressed the big names of show business. The concert hall of the Bansko dvor was filled to capacity, and the audience followed each piece with great interest.

After Feher, the models presented men’s and women’s bags from the young brand “ŠURLAN – ART OF CHOICE”, presented alongside the flowing clothes of Greek designer Katerina Vamvaka and her brand “gaffer&fluf”.

Behind the “Šurlan” brand are two brothers, economist and logistician Nikola Šurlan and artist Dragan Balaban. The collection is said to be “the result of the daily struggle between Nikola’s operability and practicality and Dragan’s dreaminess and the abstraction that his personality carries.”

The honor of closing the first evening of the two-day event went to the Zagreb designer Morana Krklec and the women’s clothing brand of the same name, which has been present on the Croatian fashion scene for more than 10 years.

@mondo_bih Fashion show of Morana Krklec in Banja Luka, as part of the “Creative and Fashion Industry” fashion event. ♬ original sound – mondo.ba

Shows are on the program tomorrow (Friday). Nevene Jovanović, Miranda Kaludis and Mara Danz. As part of this manifestation, an exhibition of a dozen reputable fashion names and brands was organized, which you can see in the Red Salon of Banski dvor from 5 p.m.

Shows are on the program at 8 p.m.

(WORLD)