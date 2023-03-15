The Serbian representative played all 90, or rather 100, minutes of the match, and if he had scored this, he would have been a hero!

How do you do it? Inter pulled out! After 1:0 in Milan in the first match of the round of 16 Champions League in the second leg, which was preceded by a scandal in front of the stadium, it was 0:0. But Porto not only did he attack, but in the 95th and 96th minutes he had a series of 100% chances that he did not use, and one shot was sent by the Serbian representative Marko Grujic!

It all started with a cross from the right side, and after a header from a Porto player, the ball reached the goal Mehdi Taremi. The Iranian striker was alone in front of the goal, but he hit the post with his head from seven meters Andrea Onane. And then it was time for Marko Grujić!

A cross from the left side followed, and then, after a great jump, Grujić shot at the goal and hit the crossbar! The ball went out of the field, and the Serbian representative remained lying on the grass in disbelief! He grabbed his head and when the referee blew the whistle, he cried, he couldn’t regret the big chance he didn’t take! Watch the moment:

In the end, the match ended after almost 100 minutes of play, and Porto’s midfielder Pepe had to leave the match early because he was frustrated with the referee’s decisions at the end of the match and earned a second yellow card and was sent off. The crowd greeted their players in a great way because they felt that their team deserved extra time in the worst case, although after two matches it was clear to anyone who watched this double match carefully that Porto was the better opponent in both games.

As for Marko Grujić, he responded in the best way to coach Konseisa’s trust, who threw him “into the fire”, put him in the starting line-up and left him on the field for the entire 90 minutes. Marko was an exceptional factor in this match and after such games we can expect him again in the starting 11. But this defeat did not come easily to him…