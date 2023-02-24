Marko Gudurić remains in Belgrade and waits, he wants to help the Serbian national team against Great Britain.

Source: MN Press

Serbia has the first match point and a chance to secure a place in the World Cup with a victory. A game today (February 24) in Greece and a triumph in Athens would earn a Mundobasket visa. Defeat would not be the end, as they would play against Great Britain on February 27 in Belgrade. One win in those two matches brings the goal to fruition.

The good news for coach Svetislav Pešić is that it will Marko Gudurić to join the team and that he will play against the British if there is a need for it. He confirmed this in a conversation with the Serbian media after Fenerbahce’s victory against Partizan. His teammates and coach Dimitris Itudis, who is also the coach of Greece and will be on the bench on Friday, left Belgrade.

“I’m staying in Belgrade, I’m not going back to Istanbul. I’m waiting for the match with Greece. We will see what will happen in that game and what the outcome will be. I said I wanted to play, Itudis told me I could stay. I’m waiting for them to come back from Athens. I hope that we will win that match and that there will be no pressure for the duel with BritainGudurić said.

In the duel against the black and whites, Marko was Fener’s hero, scoring 25 points with four 3-pointers and even seven assists, for a utility index of 35. There is no better confirmation that he is in great shape and that he is ready to help the national team as well.