And four-story apartment building collapsed in the night in the center of Marseille and a fire, for a few hours, prevented rescuers from going in search of possible victims. “Around 00:40 a building in via Tivoli collapsed, causing the fall of part” of the two adjacent buildings, explained the mayor of the second French city, Benoit Payan. “Currently 33 people have been involved” he added and of these “six were hospitalizedyou have to be prepared to have victims”.

“The cause of the collapse is not yet determined,” police, firefighters and city hall officials said. The buildings adjacent to the one that came have already been evacuated, as a safety measure. The collapse in rue d’Aubagne of two buildings in another district of central Marseille, Noailles, killed eight people in November 2018. They were buildings that were in serious unsanitary conditions, in a city where NGOs estimate that 40,000 people live in slums.