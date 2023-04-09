Squadra praticamente fatta per l'andata dei quarti di Champions: il tecnico rossonero pronto a riproporre la squadra del Maradona... con un dubbio
On paper, everything is done because, it is evident, al Maradona it went so well that unpacking that seemingly perfect toy would seem like madness. Stefano Pioli, however, will reserve a last choice, perhaps decisive, on the basis of the opponent. As often, or always, happens to him. The big doubt ahead of a Milan-Naples worth a season is about defense, where the choice between Simon Kjaer e Malick Thiaw could depend on the presence or not, among the Neapolitans, of Victor Osimhenthe recovery of which is to be considered, to date, complicated but not impossible.
The point is theoretically very simple even if the dilemma is one that takes sleep away: the experience and authority of the Dane or the physical strength and ability in aerial play of the German? As mentioned, the answer could come from it
Osimhen. We explain: if the Nigerian does not belong to the match, it is probable that
Stefano Pioli can repeat the same
Milan who played a week ago at
Napoli.
Tomori would take care of
Raspadori as done at Maradona with
Simeone and defense management would be left to
kjaer. If instead
Spalletti decided to risk it
Osimhenhere’s what the championship could deal with
Thiaw, physically stronger than the Dane and, above all, almost unsurpassed on high balls, decisive in the clash with a player who has scored a lot with his head and is always dangerous. In the second case, a
Tomori it will be left to slide backwards to close the depth a
Osimhencertainly faster than
Thiaw. Unless, a more difficult but not exactly remote possibility, the Rossoneri coach decides, surprisingly, to propose the duo again
Thiaw-Kjaerperfect against the
Tottenham. Contraindication: both not too fast and, in this sense, not very suitable for taking care of the couple in the first and second instance
Axis-Failure.
For the rest the doubts should be reduced to zero or almost.
Calabria e Theo will be the external defense,
Krunic and Tonali the two medians,
Leo and Bennacer they will move behind
Giroud. And the last owner? Almost obvious
brahim diazbut not very sure of a shirt, if only for the words of Pioli who recalled the problems that
DiLorenzo and Mario Rui they created at his Milan coming into the field. So
brahim diaz at 70%, but some possibilities for
Saele makers, more suitable than the Spanish for that movement in the defensive phase. Especially since the initial exclusion of
Brahim it would allow Pioli to keep a good change on the trocar and one on the wing, where
Messiahback available, could make Saelemaekers catch his breath during the ongoing race.
It’s hard to imagine anything else different, even if the AC Milan coach has shown more than once that he knows how to study his opponent and amaze. An opponent who from 4-0 a week ago will certainly have learned his lesson and prepared countermeasures. One, the most important,
Spalletti he will carry it to the entrance to the tunnel that leads to the Meazza lawn. When will we really find out if what transpires about Osimhen is truth or simple pretactic.