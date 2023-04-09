On paper, everything is done because, it is evident, al Maradona it went so well that unpacking that seemingly perfect toy would seem like madness. Stefano Pioli, however, will reserve a last choice, perhaps decisive, on the basis of the opponent. As often, or always, happens to him. The big doubt ahead of a Milan-Naples worth a season is about defense, where the choice between Simon Kjaer e Malick Thiaw could depend on the presence or not, among the Neapolitans, of Victor Osimhenthe recovery of which is to be considered, to date, complicated but not impossible.

The point is theoretically very simple even if the dilemma is one that takes sleep away: the experience and authority of the Dane or the physical strength and ability in aerial play of the German? As mentioned, the answer could come from it

Osimhen. We explain: if the Nigerian does not belong to the match, it is probable that

Stefano Pioli can repeat the same

Milan who played a week ago at

Napoli.

Tomori would take care of

Raspadori as done at Maradona with

Simeone and defense management would be left to

kjaer. If instead

Spalletti decided to risk it

Osimhenhere’s what the championship could deal with

Thiaw, physically stronger than the Dane and, above all, almost unsurpassed on high balls, decisive in the clash with a player who has scored a lot with his head and is always dangerous. In the second case, a

Tomori it will be left to slide backwards to close the depth a

Osimhencertainly faster than

Thiaw. Unless, a more difficult but not exactly remote possibility, the Rossoneri coach decides, surprisingly, to propose the duo again

Thiaw-Kjaerperfect against the

Tottenham. Contraindication: both not too fast and, in this sense, not very suitable for taking care of the couple in the first and second instance

Axis-Failure.

For the rest the doubts should be reduced to zero or almost.

Calabria e Theo will be the external defense,

Krunic and Tonali the two medians,

Leo and Bennacer they will move behind

Giroud. And the last owner? Almost obvious

brahim diazbut not very sure of a shirt, if only for the words of Pioli who recalled the problems that

DiLorenzo and Mario Rui they created at his Milan coming into the field. So

brahim diaz at 70%, but some possibilities for

Saele makers, more suitable than the Spanish for that movement in the defensive phase. Especially since the initial exclusion of

Brahim it would allow Pioli to keep a good change on the trocar and one on the wing, where

Messiahback available, could make Saelemaekers catch his breath during the ongoing race.

It’s hard to imagine anything else different, even if the AC Milan coach has shown more than once that he knows how to study his opponent and amaze. An opponent who from 4-0 a week ago will certainly have learned his lesson and prepared countermeasures. One, the most important,

Spalletti he will carry it to the entrance to the tunnel that leads to the Meazza lawn. When will we really find out if what transpires about Osimhen is truth or simple pretactic.