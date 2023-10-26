Martha Medeiros presents the Cotton do Brasil collection – MONDO MODA

To score @marthamedeiros_oficial presented its Algodão do Brasil collection, at the Iate Clube Santos, in São Paulo. The central point arises from cotton planted in the Martha Medeiros field, located at Fazenda Progresso, in Piauí.

Martha Medeiros Cotton Parade from Brazil @ Zé Takahashi

In addition to the sustainable vein, the label focuses on French and Renaissance lace, transparency, contrasting colors in patchwork, high collars, ruffles and puffed sleeves took over the catwalk.

The highlights are the openwork dresses constructed using patchwork, as well as white lace with black embroidery. Lengths vary between mini, midi and long, embracing different possibilities and occasions.

With styling by Raquel Lionel and shoes by Pura, the fashion show featured a special soundtrack produced by DJ Johnny Luxo.

Finally, the beauty, signed by Rafa Capello, was produced based on a simple and elegant appearance and was presented by a diverse casting.

