“Más animal”, new single by Rodrigo Cuevas with iLe

Rodrigo Cuevas has released his new single “Más animal”, the first preview of what will be his new album “Pilgrimage Manual” what will he get with Sony Music Spain . To give the song a definitive shape, Cuevas has the collaboration of iLe, who became known artistically as part of Calle 13 .

Since the release of his album “Courtship Manual” , the singer has jumped onto the national scene, won more than one award. He received an award for Breakthrough Artist in the MIN Awards 2020 he Rainbow Award 2022 from the Ministry of Equality y RNE Critical Eye Award at Modern Songs in 2021 .

The artist of the contemporary folklore genre presents us with this song that comes along with his new creative phase, where he passes (as the titles of the records tell us) from the Cortejo to the Romería. with has been responsible for teaching caves the different branches that autochthonous folklore has in Puerto Rico. In addition, the single is a tribute to this creative union that was born between the two on the island during the recordings of it.