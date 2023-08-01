Mass Arrests at Attorney General’s Office Uncover Criminal Network

Title: Massive Arrests in the Attorney General’s Office Unearth Criminal Network

Subtitle: Employees arrested for withdrawing files from third parties

In a shocking turn of events, a total of 20 employees from the Attorney General’s Office have been arrested during a series of raids carried out by the Prosecution Directorate of the Public Ministry and the Special Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca). The raids, which took place in Santo Domingo and the National District, were executed in coordination with the General Directorate for Drug Control and the National Police. The arrested individuals are suspected of being part of a criminal network involved in the withdrawal of files from third parties.

The accused employees, who include individuals with criminal records from the technology and user service area, are also presumed to include former members of intelligence organizations. The arrests were made as part of an ongoing investigation into Operation Halcón IV, which targeted various towns in the northern region of the country. This operation was launched in response to a threat received by the Attorney General of the Republic over the phone.

As the detained individuals were taken to the PGR building’s basement, they were then transferred to the fourth floor where they underwent interrogation by prosecutors. The basement is believed to contain evidence related to the case. Notably, there has been a significant military presence both inside and outside the institution, adding further intrigue to the unfolding situation.

The identity of a key suspect, known as “J,” has emerged in connection with the case. However, it is reported that this individual is currently residing outside the country. It is expected that the Attorney General’s Office will provide further details regarding this operation, as it has yet to be officially named.

The arrest of these employees has sent shockwaves through the country, raising concerns about corruption within government institutions. It remains to be seen how this scandal will impact the public’s trust in the Attorney General’s Office.

