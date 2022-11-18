New York – Hundreds of Twitter employees have decided to quit and not sign the new ‘pact’ with the owner Elon Musk who on Wednesday had asked to work more, as “hardcore” and forget about promotions and had given twenty-four hours to decide whether accept or leave. Many have decided to leave. The Washington Post and New York Times report it, having seen the internal email sent by the billionaire, determined to cut costs more and more to repay the 44 billion dollars spent to take over the social platform.