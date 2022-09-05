They went from door to door and killed in cold blood. Damien and Myles Sanderson, 31 and 30, respectively, are still on the run, according to authorities, in a black Nissan Rogue. They have not been tracked down since lunchtime on Sunday and still the authorities have not been able to accurately reconstruct the events, such as whether the Sandersons are related or not. According to Rhonda Blackmore, chief officer of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, some of the victims may have been targeted targets, while others have been attacked randomly. News of this mass stabbing has reignited the debate about guns in North America and the mental health programs everyone should support before they can have access to a weapon.

The attacks took place in very distant indigenous communities, near the James Smith Cree Nation and near the town of Weldon. A state of emergency was declared in those places. Myles Sanderson was reported last May by crime stopper of the Saskatchewan region as “unlawfully at large”, or illegally at liberty. Bobby Cameron, head of the federation of sovereign indigenous nations, said the attacks “could be related to drugs. This is the destruction we face when illegal drugs invade our communities. ”