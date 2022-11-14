Home World Massacre in Turkey, Istanbul bomber arrested: “It was the PKK”
World

Massacre in Turkey, Istanbul bomber arrested: “It was the PKK”

Massacre in Turkey, Istanbul bomber arrested: “It was the PKK”

The person who allegedly planted the bomb in Istiklal Caddesi, in Istanbul, was arrested, killing at least six people in the crowded shopping street. This was announced by Interior Minister Soumeylan Soylu to the official Anadolu agency. President Recep Tayip Erdogan and his vice president, Fuat Oktay, had previously indicated that a “woman” was responsible for the attack, which Soylu did not specify.

Kurds, Islamic State and Armenians: Erdogan’s transversal enemies

by Daniele Raineri

Soylu accused the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) of causing the attack. “According to our conclusions, the PKK terrorist organization is responsible” for the attack.

