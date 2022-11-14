On November 13, the Guangzhou Municipal Information Office held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. At the meeting, Chen Xueming, deputy director of the Guangzhou Education Bureau, informed that according to the current overall situation of epidemic prevention and control in Guangzhou, considering that there are still new cases in the city in the past 3 days, there are still campus cluster epidemics in some areas, etc., according to scientific , precise and humanized epidemic prevention and control requirements, after comprehensive research and judgment, reported to the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Command Office for approval, hereby make the following arrangements for the next stage of education and teaching in the city:

From November 14 (next Monday), primary and secondary schools in Nansha, Zengcheng and Conghua continue to carry out offline teaching as normal, and kindergartens return to the park normally; Huadu District (except Xinhua Street and Huacheng Street) primary and secondary schools have Orderly resume offline teaching, and kindergartens return to kindergartens in an orderly manner.

In the other 7 districts, primary and secondary schools have suspended their return to school and continue to carry out online teaching; kindergartens have suspended their return. For those in the third grade who have accommodation, the school implements fully closed teaching management. Off-campus training institutions suspend offline teaching; trusteeship and nursery institutions suspend services. Implementation of closed management in Guangzhou colleges and universities.