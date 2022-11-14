The Juve coach: “The boys in the last month and a half have done excellent things. It wasn’t easy today, playing against Lazio, but first we had patience, then focused on the quality of Di Maria and Chiesa.”

“Napoli is playing a championship on its own, but no one 6 days ago believed in the possibility that we would have been third at the break. We took a step forward, now we rest well and recharge our batteries”, so Juve coach Max Allegri after the match. victory over Lazio.

Match analysis — “The guys in this last month and a half have done excellent things. It was not easy today, playing against Lazio is not easy. We had patience to close the passing trajectories and a good possession of the ball, it is normal for their rhythms to drop. Di Maria, Chiesa, Paredes himself came in and these are important changes. They raised the technical quality and we had a good management of the ball. ”

the stop — “The break was needed, we have too many players with a question mark. Chiesa has entered and made himself available, but now he will go to the national team, return and prepare well. That will increase the pace of the match, as well as with Pogba. Then we’ll see who will return from the World Cup, but for me there was a need to breathe now. When they come back we will have a match every three or four days, we have to get to the bottom of the Europa League and there will be room for everyone. Finding the condition becomes difficult. at this moment, in this period the changes are crucial because in the last half hours there are other races “ See also Cagliari, Nainggolan hypothesis to immediately aim for the return to Serie A.

kean and more — “The whole team works. In the second half we have grown physically and I am happy with it. Then winning helps to win. I would have been angry if we had conceded a goal in the end, it was right not to take it. It is a step that must be taken. When playing and not playing. score goals you’re one step ahead “. On Kean: “He is much more balanced mentally. When you are young and everyone comes on you … Now he works, he struggles, he is even better physically, he has a different mental approach. He is growing like everyone else.” What to improve: “I’m used to talking little, in football one day you give an explanation and the next day the opposite happens. Football is simple, you have to win games. Then once you do it in one way and one in a other. The boys just have to thank them “.

