Massacre of the Georgofili, the ceremony with Mattarella in Florence. “Italy has been able to defeat the blackmail of fear”

Firenze Francis Charles Palace, former member of the ministerial commission for the reform of the penal code. The interventions of the President of the Constitutional Court are also awaited Silvana Sciarraof the Vice-President of the Superior Council of the Judiciary Fabio Pinelli and the first president of the Court of Cassation Margaret Cassano.
Florence and Italy, a dramatic massacre that confronted
Florence the fact that the mafia could be among us. I remember the week following the massacre the student assemblies, the outrage of the city. From that ability to react also came the impetus to excellent magistrates who managed to reconstruct the entire criminal process and lead to 32 exemplary sentences. The massacre of the Georgofili is a point of reference of civilian reaction and the ability of justice to do justice. And in this moment the President of the Republic seals the meaning and the reaction of the fight against the mafia and organized crime”. The president of the Tuscany region said this, Eugene Giani at the Palace of Justice.
Florence and all of Italy with 300 kilograms of explosives which took innocent lives, caused over 40 injuries and defaced places of art and history. But the indelible memory must also be the courage and pride with which in Florence and in every other place in our country, in the institutions as well as in every sphere of society, Italy was able to defeat the blackmail of fear”.
On organized crime “the tightening of the measures, following the massacre in Capaci, and the fallout of the same on the penitentiary regime, have led the Court to deal, even recently, with the condition of those detained for crimes connected to organized crime, who had initiated a path of repentance and severed ties with organizations. This path is not a deviation from the original path – which recognizes the compliance with the Constitution of measures to combat organized crime – but rather a parallel path”. Thus the president of the Consulta Silvana Sciarra.
“For me who, despite not having been born there – she underlined again – have lived in Florence for many years, the roar of the night between 26 and 27 May 1993 was the atrocious sign of my belonging to the city, its history and its worth. I felt I owed tribute to this city gratitude for the ability to react to a hateful massacre and I now want to reiterate this sentiment, which is associated with a few other words, linked to my experience as a constitutional judge”.