Massive Exodus of Haitian Immigrants at Elías Piña Border Crossing: Voluntarily Returning Home Amid Fear of Retaliation

Massive Exodus of Haitian Immigrants at Elías Piña Border Crossing: Voluntarily Returning Home Amid Fear of Retaliation

ELÍAS PIÑA.- The Elías Piña border crossing is witnessing a significant exodus of Haitian immigrants this Tuesday as they voluntarily return to their country due to the fear of becoming targets of retaliation.

Carrying suitcases, packages, and other belongings, Haitians who have made the decision to leave the Dominican Republic are able to cross a small door that is exclusively opened for their exit, without much difficulty.

However, the process for the passage of vehicles and the entry of pedestrians into Dominican territory remains ineffective, as observed on the ground. Johnny Herrera, a local resident, explains, “The door is closed. Now they are attempting to bypass it on foot to see if the military will allow them to cross.”

José Manuel Morillo, another community member, expressed, “The border is currently calm, and we are hopeful that the ongoing impasse with our neighboring country can be resolved soon.”

According to residents, there continues to be support for the government-imposed closure measures. However, these measures are negatively impacting trade between the two countries.

The border in the Carrizal area remains heavily guarded, as authorities aim to prevent any incidents within the framework of the closure.

The situation at the Elías Piña border crossing highlights the current challenges faced by Haitian immigrants and the strain it has put on relations between the two nations.

