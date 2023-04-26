by gds.it – ​​7 hours ago

During his visit to the municipalities of Piedmont on the occasion of the anniversary of April 25, the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella dedicated a few moments to a large group of boys and girls shouting slogans…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Mattarella in Piedmont signs the rosanero scarf of a young Palermo supporter appeared 7 hours ago on the online newspaper gds.it».