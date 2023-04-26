Home » Taylor Swift and Alvin broke up because the insider said Taylor Swift did not want to get married
Taylor Swift and Alvin broke up because the insider said Taylor Swift did not want to get married

Taylor Swift and Alvin broke up because the insider said Taylor Swift did not want to get married
2023-04-25 13:10

Source: Sohu Entertainment

Original title: Taylor Swift and Alvin broke up because the insider said Taylor did not want to get married

Sohu Entertainment News reported earlier this month that Taylor Swift and British actor Joe Alwyn broke up. Recently, an insider broke the news that the main reason why the two broke up was because Taylor Swift was unwilling to get married for fear of being bound by marriage prematurely.

It is reported that the 33-year-old Taylor Swift and Alvin have been in love since the end of 2016. In October last year, they were described as “sweet feelings and stable relationship” by people around them. According to the media, the two broke up “amicably” without any bloodshed or mutual tearing up. “Dependent origin and extinction are all the results of success.”

According to foreign media reports, the main reason why Swift ended her relationship with Alvin was that marriage was put on the agenda, and she did not want to be bound by any commitments. “They used to talk about getting married, but Taylor felt that life after marriage was not attractive. She didn’t want to be bound. That kind of life was like being stereotyped.” So for the breakup, Swift was inevitably disappointed and sad, but said Not heartbroken.Return to Sohu to see more

See also  Australian government revokes Djokovic's visa again, "Nine Crowns" has bleak prospects for participating in the Australian Open – yqqlm

