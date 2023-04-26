Palenzona to the presidency of the Crt foundation: the parlor is back

Palenzona at the Crt Foundation: the scenarios

His detractors – and there are many – call him a “truck driver” in a derogatory tone. But Fabrizio Palenzona he does not drive and has never driven trucks, but has at most been a member of Unitra’s board of directors since 1981. He has always played at two tables: that of the politicsa world he entered as a member of the Christian Democrats and which he traveled far and wide first as mayor of Tortona (for eight years) and then as president of the province of Alexandria for another nine.

About the experience of Units – reads his curriculum vitae published on the Prelios website (of which he has been president since 2018) – “in 1981 he founded and managed until 1995 (general manager since 1981) the consortium company Unitra scarl (Unione Italiana Autotrasportatori). This is the first and almost the only example of successful consortium of structured road haulage companies. The main partners identified and organized by the new director of Unitra in 1981 represent the most significant companies in the sector”.

While climbing the hierarchies in the our economic world. He was Vice President of UniCredit since 1999, the year in which the transformation of the former Credito Italiano was completed when Alessandro Profumo was at the helm. A reign that lasted 18 years, until April 2017. He was president of twins Rome and Aviva Italy airports.

In 2018 he is president of Italian association motorway and tunnel concessionaires (since October 2003) and of Assairportsand is a member of the board of directors of Mediobanca, Italian Banking Association (ABI) e University of Piedmont Oriental Amedeo Avogadro. He has been Chairman of Prelios SpA since April 2018.

In short, that’s what they say man of power. Someone tried to put it aside but it’s not easy: the ambition of this Piedmontese is so great as to make people think that now that he has reached the top of the Crt Foundation, the era of the good living room of finance could returnwhich hit the headlines at the time of Cuccia, Maranghi and Mediobanca as protagonists and then slowly slipped into oblivion.

Now that Palenzona is at the top of the Crt Foundation, many games suddenly reopen and more are looming on the horizon. The Piedmontese manager could be the link between Unicredit and Bpm (both owned by the entity he leads) to get to the wedding that seemed to have been done before a “tip” from the Messenger messed everything up. There is the will – reiterated by all – to achieve a merger between Mediobanca and Banca Generali. There too, an experiment already attempted but failed for many reasons.

In short, Palenzona seems to be a man capable of reopening unexpected tables. As Stefano Cingolani points out on the Sheet, among other things, could be the “sherpa” who verifies the feasibility of other operations that seemed to be fanta-finance until some time ago. As also wrote Affaritaliani.it, it seems that the merger between Eni and Enel, from mere suggestion and living room boutade is starting to take shape. It may not be something that happens in two days, but it would reopen the season of big operations.

