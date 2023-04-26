husband and wife found dead at home

Double homicide a Verona in the district of Borgo Rome . Husband and wife, aged 73 and 75 and with a 55 year old son were found dead inside their apartment with stab marks . The crime dates back to Monday evening. The investigations are entrusted to the police, who intervened with the investigators of the Flying Squad and the technicians of the Scientific for the reliefs.

The son is untraceable The son of the murdered couple is still untraceable. The police have collected the first testimonies, from which no elements seem to emerge to hypothesize that one of the two spouses committed the crime and then made an extreme gesture. The Veronese prosecutor maintains a very strict confidentiality on the investigations, which in this first phase focused on the son.