Home » husband and wife found dead at home
Health

husband and wife found dead at home

by admin

Photogallery – Verona, husband and wife found killed at home


Double homicide a Veronain the district of Borgo Rome. Husband and wife, aged 73 and 75 and with a 55 year old sonwere found dead inside their apartment with stab marks. The crime dates back to Monday evening. The investigations are entrusted to the police, who intervened with the investigators of the Flying Squad and the technicians of the Scientific for the reliefs.

The son is untraceable The son of the murdered couple is still untraceable. The police have collected the first testimonies, from which no elements seem to emerge to hypothesize that one of the two spouses committed the crime and then made an extreme gesture. The Veronese prosecutor maintains a very strict confidentiality on the investigations, which in this first phase focused on the son.

See also  Delmastro: 'A duty to ensure Cospito's health'

You may also like

Bitonto (Bari), collision between two cars: four young...

Anyone who does not protect themselves now not...

How the new Sprint F1 works

Meloni’s reference to Togliatti is welcome, among so...

Eye pads against wrinkles, dark circles and bags...

Tragedy in Bitonto, 4 boys died in a...

CGTN: Why is China committed to helping countries...

“Our love turned into friendship”

Long covid: we understood what it is not

Napoli-Salernitana postponement, president of Lega Casini: ‘If there...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy