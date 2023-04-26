Home » The 10 best books on migrants
The 10 best books on migrants

Migrants are people who move to new places in search of better living conditions, job opportunities, education or family reunification. They come from different backgrounds, cultures and nationalities and are essential to the host countries as they contribute to their economy, culture and social fabric.
There are several books on migrants on Amazon. Naturally many of them (we are talking about Amazon in Italian) tell stories or in any case the problems of migrants arriving in Italy. However, there are also books that talk about migrants in other parts of the world (for example in the United States and therefore there is a lot of talk about migrants from Mexico or Central or South America).

What are books about migrants about?

Books about migrants can talk about the history and causes of migration as well as the impact of migration on countries, especially Italy, and host communities. They also provide insights into immigration policies, the experiences of refugees and other vulnerable migrants, and strategies for supporting and integrating migrants into new societies.
Being a migrant in Italy by Marco Omizzolo, for example, is a sociological study that analyzes all the issues behind the theme of welcoming migrants in Italy. The author provides a clear picture of the complex reality of immigration in Italy.
On the same theme, of course, also concerns migrants. Clandestine to the American dream by Flaviano Bianchini, who however analyzes the migrants who enter the United States or who at least try to. It is a journalistic account of a journey from Guatemala to the United States, told from the perspective of a fake migrant. The book sheds light on the challenges and risks faced by migrants who embark on this perilous journey in search of a better life.
We also report Migrants!? Migrants!? Migrants!? by Anna Bono; the book provides a comprehensive analysis of the complex issue of immigration, told through the stories of migrants.
Migrants and work curated by William Chiaromonte, Maria Dolores Ferrara and Maura Ranieri focuses on issues related to the work of migrants taking into consideration their conditions and access to work.

Summary table of the best books on migrants

Title Author Edition Pages
Being a migrant in Italy. For a sociology of hospitality Omizzolo, Marco; Ambrosini, Maurizio (Preface) 2019 238
migrants. Clandestine to the American dream Bianchini, Flaviano 2015 230
Migrants!? Migrants!? Migrants!? Good, Anna 2017 148
Migrants and work Chiaromonte, William (Editors), Ferrara, Maria Dolores (Editors), Ranieri, Maura (Editors) 2020 360
Migrants Mateo, José M.; Martínez, JP (illustrator); Carmignani, I. (translator) 2013
Psychological intervention with migrants. A systemic-dialogical perspective Davolo, Andrew; Mancini, Tiziana; Fruggeri, Laura (Foreword) 2017 210
Migrant trajectories. Unaccompanied foreign minors. Stories and life stories Biagioli, Raffaella 2018 128
We migrants: For a poetics of relationship Gandolfi, Paula 2018 176
The dirty game. The use of migrants as an improper weapon Nicolosi, Valerio 2023 288
Bedtime stories for rebel girls. 100 migrant women who changed the world Favilli, Elena; Baldinucci, Loredana (translator); Brogli, Simona (translator) 2022 209
