Menstrual pain: here are the natural remedies

Menstrual pains that prevent you from living serenely those days of the month due to pain can be resolved naturally.

Menstrual pain, known as dysmenorrhea, is one of the most common problems among women of childbearing age and often prevents them from living peacefully.

This discomfort can range from mild to intense and can be accompanied by headaches, irritability, fatigue and abdominal swelling. Many women seek relief through over-the-counter or doctor-prescribed medications. However, there are also various natural remedies that can help relieve these discomforts.

Choosing natural remedies for menstrual pain relief can be a beneficial choice for many women. In fact, unlike some medications that can bring unwanted side effects, natural remedies are generally safe and free from harmful chemicals. Furthermore, these remedies often do not require a prescription and are readily available.

Menstrual pain, why opt for natural remedies?

If, despite the use of natural remedies, menstrual pain persists and interferes with your quality of life, it is important to consult a doctor. There may be an underlying cause that requires specific treatment. In some cases, medications or medical interventions may be needed to relieve period pain.

Here’s what they are and why they’re good for you:

Pay attention to what you eat during the menstrual cycle: some foods have anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that can help relieve pain. Include foods like ginger, turmeric, omega-3-rich fish (salmon, sardines), antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables (berries, spinach, broccoli), and flaxseed in your diet. Instead, avoid foods high in saturated fats, refined sugars, and carbonated beverages, which could increase inflammation and pain.Regular exercise can help ease period pains. Activities such as yoga, pilates, swimming or a simple walk can promote the production of endorphins (known as the “happiness hormones”), which act as natural pain relievers. Spend at least 30 minutes a day exercising during your period to reduce pain and improve your mood.Many herbs and plants have anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties that can help relieve period pain. For example, chamomile tea, peppermint, and basil can be brewed into herbal teas or added to your favorite beverages. Consult a qualified herbalist to find the remedy that best suits your needs. When period pains become intense, seek relief through warm baths or warm compresses on the abdomen. Warm water will help relax your abdominal muscles and reduce pain. You can also add essential oils like lavender or peppermint oil to the water for a calming and cooling effect. Period pains can be affected by stress and emotional tension. Practicing meditation, relaxation, and deep breathing techniques can help you reduce stress and ease symptoms associated with period pain. Dedicate a few minutes a day to a mindfulness practice, focusing on your breath and trying to relax your body and mind.