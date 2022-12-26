If we do not have security, tensions will continue indefinitely. The world will continue to balance on the brink of World War III and nuclear apocalypse.And we will do everything in our power to prevent it (world war 3 and nuclear catastrophe) from happening

Based on the reports of many Russian media such as TASS and RIA Novosti, the vice chairman of the Russian Federal Security Council Medvedev said in an article published in the “Russia Gazette” on the 25th local time that Russia will do its best to prevent the third world war and ” nuclear catastrophe”.

According to the Tass news agency, Medvedev mentioned in the article Russia’s special military operations against Ukraine, Russia’s relationship with the West, and the West’s “Russiaphobia” and other topics. Talking about the fact that many people are now talking about the Third World War, he recalled that from the end of 2021 to the beginning of 2022, the situation once escalated, and it has actually reached the “final edge”, and a “world disaster” is imminent. He went on to say,The “Western collective” represented by the United States and its European allies has done its best to support the “arrogant Kyiv regime”, providing it with weapons and funds, and training mercenaries for it.

“Is the West ready to use Kyiv to launch a full-scale war against us, including nuclear war? Some Western politicians will look away and will not rush to give a sincere answer. But ask Enel Godard Zapolo Residents near the thermonuclear power plant, which was attacked and some of the resulting debris narrowly missed hitting representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency. The shelling continues to this day,” Medvedev said.

“Despite the serious threat, the Russian side has said more than once: We are not fighting the Ukrainian people, but the Nazi thugs in Kyiv who came to power through a coup,” Medvedev said.There is no point in negotiating with the current leadership of Ukraine.

Medvedev went on to say, “The only thing that will deter our enemies today is their understanding that Russia will dominate its policy in the field of nuclear deterrence. If a real threat arises, Russia will act in accordance with this policy.Unfortunately, in this case, no one will ultimately know whether the Russian action is a retaliatory strike or a pre-emptive strike. This will of course scare Western patrons, who have long inspired Ukrainian political scum with fantasies of indestructibility and lawlessness in exchange for their total obedience. Thus, the Western world strikes a balance between a strong desire to humiliate, offend, divide and destroy Russia as much as possible on the one hand, and to avoid a nuclear apocalypse on the other.”

“New disarmament agreements are currently unrealistic and unnecessary. The sooner our country is satisfied with maximum security guarantees, the sooner the situation will normalize. If we do not have security, tensions will continue indefinitely. The world will continue to balance on the brink of World War III and nuclear apocalypse.And we will do everything in our power to prevent it (world war 3 and nuclear catastrophe) from happening. ’ said Medvedev.

This is not the first time Medvedev has expressed his position on the nuclear issue since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Based on the previous reports of “Russia Today” (RT), RIA Novosti and other Russian media, Medvedev also mentioned four conditions for Russia to use nuclear weapons in an interview with French LCI TV station on August 26, local time – attacking Russia and/or its allies’ nuclear missiles have been launched; use of nuclear weapons against Russia and/or its allies; strikes against key Russian facilities controlling nuclear weapons; and other actions that threaten the survival of the Russian state. He said at the time, “So far (Russia) has not seen such behavior.”

On February 24, 2022, Russia’s special military operation against Ukraine began. It has been more than 10 months. During this period, Medvedev has expressed his position on behalf of Russia many times, and he is one of Moscow’s important channels for speaking out.

Author of this article: Zhang Jiangping, source: Global Times, original title: “Medvedev: Russia will make every effort to prevent World War III and “nuclear catastrophe” from happening”

