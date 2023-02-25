Meekzthe enigmatic British rapper, will visit Madrid to offer a concert in the Moby Dick room. will be next March 21st.

Meekzthe enigmatic British rapper, has announced a single date on spain in which he will come to present his new album “Respect The Come Up” (22). will be live next March 21 at the Moby Dick room in Madrid.

The rise of Meekz from the streets of Gorton to the head table of rap United Kingdom It has been as exciting as it is turbulent. The rapper comes from one of the most disadvantaged neighborhoods in Englandlocated southeast of the center of Manchester.

The artist has managed to carve out a better life for himself against all odds, and soon found himself on the same dangerous path. He has lived the life he so emotionally describes in his lyrics, one of drug dealing, robbery, violence and retaliation where great gains are marred by trauma and loss. The rapper has been in jail on several occasions. Even so, he has managed to carve out a career as a musician.

His recent album, “Respect The Come Up”, published last November is a sample of how to achieve dreams and build something from nothing. It’s a reminder to himself, to respect his trajectory. The rapper has already come to collaborate with heavyweights of the genre such as Dave, Central Cee o Fred.

Meekz will present his album live “Respect The Come Up” the next March 21, in the Moby Dick room in Madrid. Tickets are on sale at livenation.es y ticketmaster.es.