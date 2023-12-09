Home » Meet the 14 contestants from the 16th edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race – MONDO MODA
Meet the 14 contestants from the 16th edition of RuPaul's Drag Race

Meet the 14 contestants from the 16th edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race – MONDO MODA

The production of the 16th edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” announced the 14 participants of the award-winning Reality Competition, which premieres on Friday, January 5th, on MTV. They will compete for the US$200,000 prize and the title of America’s next Drag Superstar.

Among the new features, the participation of the first competitor born in Mexico, Geneva Karr; Kornbread Jeté’s sister, Hershii LiqCour-Jeté; the Drag queen who appeared as a Cosplayer at Comic Com, Megami (I felt a victorious vibe); the first competitor from Thailand, Nymphia Wind; an opera singer, Sapphira Cristál (I also felt a victorious vibe) and a drag daughter of the Kandy Muse stallholder, Xumani Muse.
After complaints about the reduction to 60 minutes in the last edition, the program will once again feature 90-minute episodes.
Check out the participants:
Amanda Tori Meating (26, Los Angeles, Calif.) @@amandatorimeating

RPDR Season 16 Amanda Tori Meating

Dawn (24, Brooklyn, N.Y.) @upuntil.dawn

RPDR Season 16 Dawn

Geneva Karr (30, Brownsville, Texas) @geneva_karr

RPDR Season 16 Geneva Karr

Hershii LiqCour-Jeté (31, Los Angeles, Calif.) @hershiiliqcour

RPDR Season 16 Hershii LiqCour-Jeté

Megami (33, Brooklyn, NY) @megaminyc

RPDR Season 16 Megami

Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige (34, Miami, Fla.) @queenofflipss

RPDR Season 16 Iman Le’Page’s

Mirage (29, Las Vegas, Nev.) @mirage_amuro

RPDR Season 16 Mirage

Morphine Love Dion (25, Miami, Fla.) @morphinelovemua

RPDR Season 16 Morphine Love Dion

Nymphia Wind (27, Taiwan / New York) @66wind99

RPDR Season 16 Nymphia Wind

Plane Jane (24, Boston, Mass.) @the_planejane

RPDR Season 16 Plane Jane

Plasma (24, New York, N.Y.) @plasmanyc

RPDR Season 16 Plasma

Q (26, Kansas City, Mo.) @living4q

RPDR Season 16 Q

Sapphira Cristál (34, Philadelphia, Penn.) @sapphiracristal

RPDR Season 16 Sapphira Cristal

Xunami Muse (33, New York, N.Y.) @xunamimuse

RPDR Season 16 Xunami Muse

