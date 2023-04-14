The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik will meet today in Belgrade with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.

Source: Dragan Kujundžić, Tanjug

Dodik said that he would talk to Vučić about the political situation in Srpska and BiH, as well as the problems of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija.

“Of course, we will also analyze the implementation of the projects that we implement together in the Republic of Srpska,” said Dodik on Twitter.

The meeting will be held at 12:00 in Villa “Mir”, and after the meeting it is planned to address the media, announced the Service for Cooperation with the Media of the President of Serbia.