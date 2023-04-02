Mega is the winner of the Euroleague qualifying tournament and is going to Kaunas.

Source: MN PRESS

The juniors of Mega defeated Red Star 80:79 and won the qualification tournament of the Euroleague “Marko Ivković” and qualified for the final tournament in Kaunas, which will be held at the same time as the senior Final Four.

The triumph in the final was brought by Danilo Dozić, with a basket after an offensive jump with 6.7 seconds left, after a miss by Urban Kroflič. On the other side, the red and whites did not manage to find their best player Nikola Topić in the remaining action, so Andrej Lučić shot a three-pointer for the win, but he missed the shot and that was the end. The players of Mega will thus defend the title that was last season’s junior generation won at the Final Four in Belgrade.

The best team of the tournament consists of Nikola Topić (Crvena zvezda), Sergio De Larea (Valencia), Noa Esenge (INSEP), David Mirković (“Next Generation Belgrade”), Filip Jović (Mega). The MVP of the tournament is the player of Crvena zvezda Nikola Topić.