Home » Mehmed Ćosić new player of FK Željezničar | Sport
World

Mehmed Ćosić new player of FK Željezničar | Sport

by admin
Mehmed Ćosić new player of FK Željezničar | Sport

Mehmed Ćosić, a former football player of Velež, Radničko and Kolubara, is a new player of Željeznicar Sarajevo, with whom he signed a two-year contract.

Source: Promo/FK Željezničar/Adem Ćatić

Mehmed Ćosić was born on June 25, 1997 in Tuzla, where he passed the youth categories in Sloboda, and in his career he defended the colors of Radnički, Velež and Kolubara.

He played 177 matches in the “born” jersey and scored 11 goals, with 20 assists. He was a member of the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team in a friendly match against the USA.

He plays as a right-back, and can be useful in midfield as well.

Želje coach Nermin Bašić will have him available for Saturday’s match of the third round of the BiH Premier League against Borec from Banja Luka.

See also  News Udinese, Deulofeu alarm: bad news on the Spaniard is coming

You may also like

What are we waiting to see at the...

Isnello’s ‘Flyeye’ telescope becomes “of strategic importance”

Double robbery in a few minutes, offender recognized...

Udinese market – The Samardzic deal is not...

News Udinese – Brenner recovered: he will be...

Miljana Kulić does not regret breaking up with...

Your Web Browser is not Supported: CNN

China urges US to respect its maritime rights...

Images of the floating migrant reception center where...

GOVERNMENT Approval of the rules for motorways, road...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy