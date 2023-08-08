Mehmed Ćosić new player of FK Željezničar | Sport

Mehmed Ćosić, a former football player of Velež, Radničko and Kolubara, is a new player of Željeznicar Sarajevo, with whom he signed a two-year contract.

Source: Promo/FK Željezničar/Adem Ćatić

Mehmed Ćosić was born on June 25, 1997 in Tuzla, where he passed the youth categories in Sloboda, and in his career he defended the colors of Radnički, Velež and Kolubara.

He played 177 matches in the “born” jersey and scored 11 goals, with 20 assists. He was a member of the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team in a friendly match against the USA.

He plays as a right-back, and can be useful in midfield as well.

Želje coach Nermin Bašić will have him available for Saturday’s match of the third round of the BiH Premier League against Borec from Banja Luka.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

