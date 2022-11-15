“When Indonesia took over the G20 presidency it was impossible to predict that Russia would invade Ukraine and the devastating impact this would have on the world order and our economies.” Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in her speech at the top.

Meloni, in an almost all-male summit, is the only woman to hold the office of head of government. The other women present are the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the director general of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva and the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

“To succeed in its mission, the G20 must have the courage to face the most difficult challenges on the agenda, starting with the consequences of the Ukrainian conflict in the economic, energy and food sectors that are affecting everyone and are undoubtedly affecting the most difficult. Developing countries”. “President Widodo – he then added, addressing the Indonesian president -, last year in Rome no one would have thought that it would have come to this, with the war, the food crisis and the energy emergency. But we have not allowed anyone to intimidate us. “.

“We reacted and continued to work together. Not only on energy and food, but also on many other challenges: protecting the environment, fighting climate change, more efficient infrastructures, quality education, health care for all. . Future generations deserve a better world and we all have a duty to work in this direction. “

“Italy, together with the EU – he concluded -, is intervening to deal with the disproportionate and disproportionate growth in energy prices, to increase national production and accelerate the diversification of supply sources.